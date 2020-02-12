U.S. ready to sign peace deal if Taliban abide by promise to reduce violence

The United States and the Taliban are poised to sign a deal that would withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan and launch peace talks between the insurgents and the Afghan government, multiple sources told NBC News.
But the agreement will go ahead only if the Taliban abide by a pledge to reduce violence over a seven-day period, according to a Western official, an Afghan official and two former U.S. officials briefed on the talks.
The two sides have revived the same draft agreement that came close to being signed in September, which outlines a timeline for a U.S. troop withdrawal in exchange for the Taliban's agreeing to cut ties with terrorist groups and committing to sit down for peace talks with the Afghan government.
In addition, U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in recent months also negotiated a reduction-in-violence deal designed to test the insurgency's commitment to ending the war.
The troop withdrawal agreement could be announced as soon as this week and signed later this month, the sources said. Once the deal is signed, the Taliban and the Afghan government, along with other Afghan representatives, would begin peace talks. The negotiations would likely take place in Oslo, Norway, the sources said.
Afghan President Ghani said Tuesday on Twitter that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed him that "notable progress" had been made in the peace talks and notified him of the Taliban's proposal to bring "a significant and enduring reduction in violence."
Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah also said Pompeo had expressed optimism about the discussions, saying "a reduction in violence and progress with current talks could lead to an agreement that would pave the way for intra-Afghan talks leading to durable peace."
The State Department declined to elaborate on the Afghan leaders' comments, but a spokesperson for the agency told NBC News that U.S. talks with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, continue around the specifics of a reduction in violence.
It remains unclear whether the Taliban are ready to negotiate a peace settlement with a government in Kabul that the insurgents have rejected as a "puppet" of the United States. The Taliban have consistently rejected taking part in elections, calling on Afghans to boycott them, and have vowed to take back power by force.
But even a tentative deal would be seen as a significant achievement for both sides. The war in Afghanistan is America's longest, having raged for 18 years and claimed the lives of around 2,300 troops, according to the Defense Department.
From January 2009, when the United Nations began systematically documenting civilian casualties, to September, about 34,000 civilians have been killed as a result of the armed conflict.
The U.S. has 12,000 to 13,000 troops in Afghanistan, but three current and former U.S. officials told NBC News in December that the Trump administration was poised to withdraw about 4,000 of them.
And the road to even a tentative agreement has been a rocky one.
President Donald Trump unexpectedly called off negotiations with the Taliban on Sept. 7, ending a nearly yearlong effort to broker a deal. In explaining his decision, he cited the death of a U.S. service member who had been killed in a suicide attack in Kabul just days before.
Before the negotiations were canceled, the U.S. and the Taliban had reached an agreement "in principle" that hinged on a phased-in withdrawal of U.S. troops in exchange for the Taliban's agreeing to enter peace talks with the Afghan government and pledging to renounce terrorist allies, including al Qaeda.
Less than three months after declaring the talks "dead," Trump said they were back on.
"The Taliban wants to make a deal, and we're meeting with them," he said during an unannounced trip to Afghanistan in November.