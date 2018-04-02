He added that "there is great mistrust between the United States and Russia" at present.

"Today Russia's responsible for everything, even for bad weather," he said. "It's high time for us to stop blaming each other. It's high time for us to start a real conversation about real problems."

The heightened tensions come as President Donald Trump has picked two foreign policy hard-liners for key roles in his team: Mike Pompeo as secretary of state and John Bolton as national security adviser.

As with the allegations of election meddling, Antonov said Russia had nothing to do with the poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury this month.

The U.S., in tandem with the U.K., France, and Germany, previously issued a joint statement blaming Russia for the attack. Twenty-six countries expelled more than 150 Russian diplomats in response to the poisoning, with Washington kicking out a total of 60.

On Thursday, Russia responded by announcing it was kicking out 58 employees of the U.S. embassy in Moscow and two of the U.S. consulate in Yekaterinburg.

Antonov explained why Russia had responded by expelling U.S. diplomats.

"If anybody slaps your cheek, your face, what will be the reaction from your side?" he said. "You will retaliate. It goes without saying."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the British allegations that his government was behind Skripal's poisoning are "nonsense." Antonov echoed this, saying there was "no evidence" that Russia was responsible, even suggesting a conspiracy by noting that the attack happened "very close to U.K. military chemical laboratory."

He asked: "Do we have a motive to kill [Skripal] on the eve of [the] Russian presidential election? … Where is the motive?"

Skripal "spent five years in Russian jail. So it was enough time for us to know everything that he knew," the ambassador said. "Why we should make revenge? You see that he was in our jail. And you'll see that he was in our hands. And for us, it's clear that he's empty. He knows nothing."