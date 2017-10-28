A U.S. service member died from injuries sustained after a helicopter crash in Afghanistan, military officials said Saturday, while six others were receiving medical treatment.

A statement from the Resolute Support mission said Friday night’s crash in eastern Logar province — just south of the country's capital, Kabul — was not caused by enemy action, and that all personnel had been accounted for.

Defence Secretary James Mattis and U.S. Army personnel walk in Kabul. JONATHAN ERNST / AFP - Getty Images

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our comrade,” General John Nicholson, commander, Resolute Support, said in the statement, without identifying the victim. "Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the families and friends of our fallen comrade and those injured in this unfortunate event.”

The statement said an investigation had been launched “to determine more facts” and that further details would be released “as appropriate.”

However, Salim Saleh, the provincial governor's spokesman, told The Associated Press that the helicopter made an emergency landing after taking off and hit a tree.