U.S. soldier found dead near train station in Germany

A U.S. Army soldier from Arizona was found dead near a train station in Germany, the Army said Tuesday.

First Sgt. Nicholas S. Amsberry, 34, of Mesa, Arizona, died late Sunday near the train station in Parsberg, Germany, the Army said in a statement.

Amsberry was based at Fort Riley, Kansas, but was temporarily deployed with the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in nearby Hohenfels, in Bavaria, it said.

The Army gave no further details, but Regensburg regional police confirmed that the body of a 34-year-old man was found on the tracks near the Parsberg station shortly after midnight Sunday.

Police said investigators believed the man was hit by a freight train in what they called a "tragic accident."

Amsberry joined the Army in 2003 as an infantryman and was assigned to an armored brigade combat team with the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, the Army said. It said he was on a nine-month deployment with the Hohenfels readiness center, the Army's Europe-based combat training center, in support of Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. operation supporting NATO and monitoring Russian activities in Ukraine.

Lt. Col. Peter Moon, Amsberry's commander at Fort Riley, said Amsberry's death was "an immeasurable loss," calling him "a highly respected leader in our organization."