U.S. troops likely had warning before Iranian missile strikes

U.S. troops at Iraqi bases most likely had some warning before missiles launched by Iran struck Wednesday morning local time, thanks to a facility devoted to detecting and providing alerts about launches anywhere in the world, according to public documents and a former senior intelligence official.
Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq at two bases hosting U.S. military and coalition troops, the Pentagon said. The targeted bases were at Ain al-Asad and Irbil in Iraq and had been on high alert, officials said.
"We are working on initial battle damage assessments," the Defense Department said in a statement.
There was no initial word of casualties. President Donald Trump tweeted "All is well!" and that an assessment of casualties and damages was taking place. "So far, so good!" Trump said.
He also announced plans to make a statement Wednesday morning.
U.S. forces were bunkered down as the situation was being assessed, and the biggest priority is force protection, a U.S. official said Tuesday night.
The Iranian launches come less than a week after the U.S. killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, commander of its Quds Force, in an airstrike in Iraq.
The Pentagon has described that strike, which was conducted at Trump's direction, as a "defensive action" and said that Soleimani "was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."
The National Security Agency maintains a special, little-discussed facility at Fort Meade, Maryland, devoted to detecting missile launches.
The Defense Special Missile and Aerospace Center, known as DEFSMAC, harnesses a network of satellites, radar and other capabilities to detect the heat signatures and other telltale signs of missile launches in real time.
Created during the Cold War, the facility has evolved and detected Iraqi SCUD launches during the first Gulf War.
Weapons experts, including Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey in California, said that he believed at least some of the missiles used in the attack were Qiam 1 missiles.
Those are liquid-fueled, short-range SCUD variants that have guidance systems, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ Missile Defense Project website.
Iran used the Qiam-1 against the Islamic State militant group in Syria in June 2017, according to the center.
Lewis said in an email that others used in Wednesday's attack were likely Fateh-110 missiles, which are described by the center as a short-range, solid-propellant ballistic missile.