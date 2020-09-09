U.S. to withdraw more than 2,000 troops from Iraq

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

More than 2,000 U.S. troops will be withdrawn from Iraq this month, the commander of U.S. Central Command said Wednesday.

“In recognition of the great progress the Iraqi forces have made and in consultation and coordination with the Government of Iraq and our coalition partners, the United States has decided to reduce our troop presence in Iraq from about 5,200 to 3,000 troops during the month of September,” said Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie.

“Partner capacity programs” that enable Iraqi forces and allow the U.S. to reduce its footprint in Iraq will continue to be expanded, he said.

The reduced footprint allows the U.S. to continue to assist its Iraqi partners in rooting out the final remnants of ISIS in the country and ensuring its “enduring defeat.”

“This decision is due to our confidence in the Iraqi Security Forces’ increased ability to operate independently,” McKenzie said.

The “ultimate goal” was an Iraqi security force that is capable of preventing an ISIS resurgence and of securing Iraq’s sovereignty without external assistance, he added.

The announcement comes as President Donald Trump, who has pledged to end America’s “endless wars,” seeks re-election in November.

During an Oval Office meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi last month, Trump told reporters that “we look forward to the day when we don’t have to be there.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.