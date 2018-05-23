The employee in China, who was assigned to the southern port city of Guangzhou, “reported subtle and vague, but abnormal, sensations of sound and pressure,” according to the alert.

“We do not currently know what caused the reported symptoms and we are not aware of any similar situations in China, either inside or outside of the diplomatic community,” it continued.

“While in China, if you experience any unusual acute auditory or sensory phenomena accompanied by unusual sounds or piercing noises, do not attempt to locate their source. Instead, move to a location where the sounds are not present.”

Jinnie Lee, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said the employee reported the symptoms from late 2017 through last month and was eventually taken to the U.S. for further evaluation.

“On May 18, the embassy learned that the clinical findings of this evaluation matched mild traumatic brain injury,” she said. “The department is taking this incident very seriously and is working to determine the cause.”

The Chinese government has promised to investigate, she added.