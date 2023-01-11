IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Uganda’s latest Ebola outbreak is over, WHO and officials say

Uganda had recorded 142 cases including 56 deaths since the outbreak was announced in September.
The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday, Nov 16., 2022, that he expects the first doses of Ebola vaccine targeting the strain causing the current outbreak in Uganda to arrive in the country next week.
A medical worker disinfects a tent used for suspected Ebola victims in the village of Madudu, Uganda on Nov. 1, 2022. Hajarah Nalwadda / AP
By Associated Press

Uganda’s latest outbreak of the Ebola virus is over.

Uganda’s government and the World Health Organization made the announcement Wednesday. Health Minister Ruth Aceng told journalists that no new cases had been registered in the past 42 days.

Uganda had recorded 142 cases including 56 deaths since the outbreak was announced in September. The Sudan strain of the Ebola virus, unlike the Zaire strain that has caused outbreaks in neighboring Congo in recent years, has no proven vaccine.

This outbreak was the first in a decade of the less common Sudan strain.

Ebola, which can sometimes manifest as a hemorrhagic fever, spreads through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials.

Associated Press