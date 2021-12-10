U.K. court reverses decision not to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to U.S.

The U.S. has won an appeal in London’s High Court to see WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange extradited to face criminal charges, including allegations he broke a spy law and conspired to hack into government computers.

“The court allows the appeal,” Judge Timothy Holroyde said in a decision on Thursday.

Assange, 50, has been wanted in the U.S. to face trial on 18 charges, including breaking espionage laws after WikiLeaks published thousands of secret U.S. files in 2010.

The WikiLeaks founder, who was not in the court during the hearing, has denied any wrongdoing. He is currently being held at Belmarsh Prison in London.

Assange’s lawyers had told the court that while the U.S. had assured fair treatment if extradited, there was still the risk of suicide.

The U.S. is appealing against a Jan. 4 ruling from a British judge that Assange should not be extradited due to poor mental health raising concerns that he faced the risk of dying by suicide in a U.S. prison.

Assange’s lawyers urged the Court of Appeal to ignore assurances from the U.S. that their client would not be subject to harsh detention conditions, known as Special Administrative Measures.

Even if he was not subjected to such conditions, Assange’s lawyers said evidence heard during the original extradition hearing suggested he would be detained in “conditions of extreme isolation” that could impact his mental health.

WikiLeaks gained international attention in 2010 after it published scores of confidential U.S. records, which the U.S. has said put lives at risk.

Sweden had previously sought Assange’s extradition from the U.K. over alleged sex crimes.

He was expected to be sent to Sweden in 2012, but fled to the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he spent seven years before being forced out in April 2019 and jailed for breaching British bail conditions.

By that point, the Swedish case against him had already been dropped, but U.S. authorities demanded his extradition.