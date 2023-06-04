How the U.K. is trying to pressure other nations into arming Ukraine

When it comes to supporting Ukrainian forces, the United Kingdom is trying to coax other nations into following its lead.

In the more than 15 months since Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, Britain has positioned itself as the leading supplier of advanced weaponry to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s military. The U.K. was the first country to provide lethal aid to Ukraine and also the first to send advanced systems like Western tanks.

The U.K. wants Zelenskyy’s forces to end Putin’s invasion, but there is another goal, according to British officials.

They believe that Britain’s shipments of sophisticated weapons have helped to pressure other governments, including the United States, that have sometimes hesitated. The British are also trying to shape the conversation about what new military capabilities Kyiv might need in the future.

“We’ve certainly been one of the leaders at nudging and encouraging others to have greater political courage,” Tobias Ellwood, a conservative member of Parliament and the chair of its Defense Select Committee, told NBC News. “To look Russia in the eye — conscious of that escalatory ladder — and provide Ukraine what they needed.”

The British government, though, can’t support Ukraine alone militarily.

When London sent 14 Challenger 2 battle tanks to Ukraine in March, some analysts dismissed the move as merely symbolic. The number of tanks was too small to make a significant difference militarily and Ukraine does not have the supplies to support Challengers in the long term. But shortly after Britain dispatched its advanced tanks, Germany and the U.S. did as well.

Ellwood acknowledged that the Challenger tanks were not necessarily the system that Kyiv required, “but, in stepping forward, it allowed others to then follow suit.”

The U.K. has also been among the first to provide other sophisticated weapons systems, including armored vehicles, multiple-launch rocket systems, light anti-tank weapons, short-range guided missiles and anti-aircraft missiles.

“The Brits have shown that when the Ukrainians need them,” said William Taylor, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, “they step up, bridge them up, and then others follow.”

The U.K. is also the only nation to provide long-range cruise missiles, known as Storm Shadows, that can travel more than 150 miles, as well as drones that can fly over 125 miles. Some believe the systems could be the linchpin of a successful counteroffensive potentially aimed at cutting off Russia’s land bridge to Crimea.

“For me, the most important thing is that at least somebody is getting Ukraine a capability that they need to make Crimea untenable for Russian forces,” said retired Gen. Ben Hodges, who served as the commander of the U.S. Army Europe. “They have reconciled whatever concerns they have had about providing capabilities with this kind of range being used inside Russia — or whatever excuse the U.S. administration has not to do so.”

The United States has so far provided more military aid overall to Ukraine than any other country by a wide margin. The U.K., the second-largest provider of military assistance, has committed $4.6 billion to Ukraine. Washington has committed $38 billion since Russia invaded.