LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fighting to defend his leadership Wednesday as fresh reports he and his staff held parties during Covid lockdown sparked a growing storm of criticism from lawmakers, the media and bereaved families across the country.

The latest revelation — of a “bring your own booze” party, reportedly held at Johnson's Downing Street official residence in May 2020 — has led to intensifying calls for the prime minister to resign.

But it's not just opposition lawmakers speaking out, with numerous members of Johnson's own Conservative Party openly critical and some of Britain’s highly partisan newspapers turning on him. The Daily Mail, one of many that have supported Johnson’s premiership, asked on its front page Wednesday: “Is the party over from the PM?”

Johnson, 57, now faces a tumultuous reception at the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House of Commons, when he will face questions — and likely much derision — from lawmakers about the scandal.

The prime minister is fighting to defend his job after a report from British broadcaster ITV News that Johnson and his partner Carrie mingled with about 40 staff in the garden of Downing Street on May 20, 2020 after his most senior aide sent an invitation by email suggesting they "make the most of the lovely weather."

“Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!” Johnson's Principal Private Secretary, Martin Reynolds, reportedly added.

NBC News has not independently obtained or confirmed the authenticity of the email.

At that time Johnson's government had imposed a strict lockdown to combat the coronavirus that meant people were only allowed to meet one other person from outside their household, while schools, pubs and non-essential shops were closed.

The rules were enforced by law and the Metropolitan Police said Monday it was in contact with the government over the allegations.

Johnson has ordered a senior civil servant, Sue Gray, to investigate allegations surrounding not only this party but other alleged gatherings of government officials around the same time.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Tuesday that “the ongoing investigation will be looking at these questions and it wouldn’t be appropriate to comment further while that work is ongoing.”

Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, said Johnson’s refusal to say whether he was at the May 2020 party was “astonishing.”

Rayner told the BBC that if Johnson had “lied to the British public, lied to Parliament and he has attended parties during lockdown, then his position is untenable.”

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrat Party, was among those who accused Johnson of endangering public health.

Boris Johnson led claps for Britain's health workers in May 2020, but the scandal has led to criticism he cannot leader the country through the pandemic. Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images

By May 2020 nearly 35,000 people had died in the U.K., including 328 on the day of the alleged “bring your own booze" party. Many died in nursing homes, where loved ones were not permitted to visit and where staff struggled with a lack of tests and personal protective equipment. Even funerals had strict attendance limits.

“To see that Mr. Johnson and his friends seem to have chosen this occasion for a party is … I would say galling but it’s beyond that,” said Dr. Hannah Barham-Brown, a trainee GP based in Yorkshire, northern England, who at the time of the alleged party was working across two nursing homes.

Barham-Brown, who is also deputy leader of the Women's Equality Party, said she would call multiple families daily to tell them either that their relative had Covid, or had died — possibly as a result of contracting the disease.

“And then I would drive to my small cottage in the middle of rural Yorkshire where I live by myself, miles away from my family, and just bawl my eyes out most nights to be honest,” she told NBC News.

“We had an enclosed garden attached to the care home, we could have used it but we didn’t because it was illegal. To see the people who made those rules disobey them in such a flagrant way is … I cannot imagine what went through their minds,” she said.

Johnson won a landslide victory in the U.K. general election of 2019, which was largely attributed to his simple promise to “Get Brexit Done.”

But the public’s support could be waning, with painful testimonies like that of Barham-Brown featuring on news broadcasts and front pages across the country.

A snap poll by Savanta ComRes on Tuesday showed 66 percent of respondents now thought Johnson should resign, up 12 percentage points from a poll taken in December after the reports of Christmas parties.