LONDON — Confusion reigned this week over when Catherine, the Princess of Wales, would return to royal duties following a recent surgery that has kept her out of the public eye for weeks.

Catherine, 42, also known as Kate, the wife of heir to the throne Prince William, was listed to appear in June at the Trooping of the Colour, a traditional military parade. But the reference on the British army’s website has since been deleted.

Kate was hospitalized for almost two weeks in January to undergo abdominal surgery for unspecified reasons and Kensington Palace said she would step back from official royal duties entirely until at least after Easter. The lack of explanation for her surgery and subsequent long recovery has led to widespread speculation and a slew of online conspiracy theories.

Royal enthusiasts noticed this week that the army website was advertising Kate’s involvement in the Trooping of the Colour in London on June 8. It said that she would be there to “review” troops, alongside a large picture of her.

Britain's Ministry of Defense referred questions about the advert's removal to Kensington Palace; the palace declined to comment.