LONDON — Confusion reigned this week over when Catherine, the Princess of Wales, would return to royal duties following a recent surgery that has kept her out of the public eye for weeks.
Catherine, 42, also known as Kate, the wife of heir to the throne Prince William, was listed to appear in June at the Trooping of the Colour, a traditional military parade. But the reference on the British army’s website has since been deleted.
Kate was hospitalized for almost two weeks in January to undergo abdominal surgery for unspecified reasons and Kensington Palace said she would step back from official royal duties entirely until at least after Easter. The lack of explanation for her surgery and subsequent long recovery has led to widespread speculation and a slew of online conspiracy theories.
Royal enthusiasts noticed this week that the army website was advertising Kate’s involvement in the Trooping of the Colour in London on June 8. It said that she would be there to “review” troops, alongside a large picture of her.
Britain's Ministry of Defense referred questions about the advert's removal to Kensington Palace; the palace declined to comment.
Also known as the King's Birthday Parade, the Trooping of Colour is traditional show of military pomp and pageantry dates back to the 17th century and features 1,400 troops on horseback and on foot, including 400 army musicians.
The soldiers would be “reviewed by her royal highness the Princess of Wales,” the listing said, advertising tickets for between 5 pounds ($6.36) and 15 pounds ($19.09). King Charles III is due to review troops in an almost identical event the following weekend on June 15.
“The soldiers will be inspected by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, Colonel Irish Guards,” the event listing said, referring to her honorary military title, previously held by Prince William.
The listing now simply refers to the event as "The Colonel's Review," with no mention of Kate by name nor any explicit confirmation she will be there.
The princess was pictured this week in a black SUV driven by her mother near Windsor Castle.
The king, 75, was diagnosed with cancer following a medical procedure in February, but he has continued with royal duties behind the scenes while skipping some in-person appearances.