LONDON — The U.K.’s information and data privacy regulator is investigating whether Facebook responded “robustly” to reports that political data firm Cambridge Analytica gained access to data on 50 million of its users.

“We are looking at whether or not Facebook secured and safeguarded personal information on the platform and whether when they found out about the loss of the data, whether they acted robustly and whether or not people were informed,” Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham told the BBC on Tuesday morning.

The offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London

Denham first demanded access to the data held by Cambridge Analytica on March 7, the Information Commissioner's Office said in a statement. The company didn't respond by the deadline given and on Monday evening Denham announced that the ICO is seeking a warrant for the information. She did not say when regulators had started looking into Facebook.

Later on Tuesday, Cambridge Analytica said in a statement that it has offered to share the information requested by the regulator, and that it will open its offices to officials — subject to an agreement on the scope of the inspection.

Facebook had started its own audit at Cambridge Analytica's London office, but halted it at the request of the regulator, the company said Monday. The ICO said that Facebook's search "would potentially compromise a regulatory investigation."

On Saturday, the New York Times and London's Observer reported that the firm harvested private information from more than 50 million Facebook users to influence voters during the 2016 election.

“We are looking at whether or not there was sufficient consent for individuals to be able to share their data with the application in the first place,” Denham said.

The probes of the two companies are part of a larger investigation by the regulator into the use of personal data in political campaigns, Denham said.