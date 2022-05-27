The U.K. has a problem with radicalization, but not shootings. The difference lies in gun access.

LONDON — When police raided the home of a 13-year-old boy last July, they found a military uniform, a Confederate flag, a hard drive filled with evidence of white nationalist radicalization and a guide to making bombs.

What they didn’t find was weapons.

This was in Britain, where owning a gun is outlawed in most cases and gun-related homicides are extremely rare. Like other disaffected, radicalized youths, the boy, who can’t be named due to legal restrictions, was inspired by the global cycle of terrorism that fuels attacks from New Zealand to Buffalo, New York — but he lacked the deadly means to add his name to that morbid cult’s list of would-be martyrs.

A youth court heard that police raided the boy’s home after he had sent messages on Instagram saying he wanted to replicate the 1999 Columbine school massacre in Colorado and attack an orphanage.

The boy, who is from the town of Darlington in northeast England and is now 14, pleaded guilty to three terrorism charges last week and was given a referral order, meaning he will undergo 12 months of rehabilitation.

This week’s massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has yet again shone a spotlight on America’s lack of effective gun controls — and experts and law enforcement veterans told NBC News that the absence of such laws is a significant factor, though not the only one, in explaining why this cycle of violence seems to be a particularly American phenomenon.

“It’s very difficult to get hold of a firearm in the U.K.,” said Chris Hobbs, a former detective sergeant with London’s Metropolitan Police. “Legally, there are lots of checks and restrictions, and illegally there are only so many in circulation.”

“There are plenty of people out there who would, if they could get their hands on a firearm, probably use it, as opposed to what they do now, which is use knives to settle scores,” Hobbs said. “If firearms were more readily available, these people would quite happily use them.”

British gun law changed in the months after the Dunblane massacre in 1996, when a shooter killed 16 children and one teacher at an elementary school near Stirling in Scotland. The private ownership of most handguns was outlawed across the country.

There hasn’t been a school shooting since. Several people have tried but failed.