LONDON — Britain was hit by the biggest rail strike in a generation Tuesday, with major disruptions across the country as tens of thousands of workers joined what unions have warned could be the start of a so-called summer of labor discontent.

Some 40,000 rail staff walked out for the first of three days of labor action this week, bringing chaos to the country's transit network. London’s Underground subway system was also at a near-standstill due to an unrelated strike, leaving millions of people stranded or stuck in increased road traffic.

Commuting into London and other big British cities can be a busy and fraught experience at the best of times, even with passenger numbers reduced by the Covid pandemic.

But on Tuesday, images from across Britain showed normally bustling platforms deserted and frantically busy coffee shops empty. At some stations, people were outnumbered by pigeons as just 20% of trains ran. The Glastonbury music festival starts this week in Somerset, southwest England, and now faces huge disruptions.