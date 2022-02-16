Russia said it was pulling back more forces from around Ukraine Wednesday, the latest move in an apparent effort to ease tensions that has done little to assuage Western fears Moscow might be planning an imminent invasion of its neighbor.
Russia says that it is pulling back some of the 150,000 troops that the United States and its allies warn have converged around Ukraine on three sides. But with the world searching for signs that a deadly new conflict on European soil might be averted, days of high-stakes signaling from Moscow has been with skepticism by the West.
In Kyiv, where Ukraine's leaders have sought to play down that alarm, the country held a national day of unity in defiance of predictions about a Russian invasion.
On Wednesday the Russian defense ministry released video showing a trainload of armored vehicles moving across a bridge away from Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula that Moscow annexed in 2014. It followed a similar announcement a day earlier, while Russian President Vladimir Putin also talked up the possibility of a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.
But leaders in Washington and Europe have urged caution, with Moscow's intentions unclear and little detail given about how many troops were pulling back and where they were headed.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that in fact Russia had "increased the number of troops — and more troops are on the way."
He told reporters in Brussels, Belgium: "If they really start to withdraw forces, that's something we will welcome," but added that Russia has "always moved forces back and forth" so a "movement of forces, of battle tanks, doesn't confirm a real withdrawal."
President Joe Biden said Tuesday it was still “very much a possibility” that Russia could invade Ukraine, warning it could also lead to a spike in American energy prices.
While the U.S. is ready to engage in diplomacy, he said, his administration has not verified any partial drawdown of troops.
While the U.S. and European powers have remained adamant that a Russian attack is likely within days, Ukrainian officials and citizens have taken a far more tempered tone when discussing the possibility of an assault by Moscow.
Earlier this week Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared to mock media reports that Wednesday would be the day the invasion began.
“Some have been trying to frighten us by war,” he said. “They’ve even named the concrete date of invasion. This is not the first time.”
Instead he announced a national "Unity Day" on Wednesday — with Ukrainians raising the blue and yellow national flag and playing the national anthem.
Meanwhile, Russia, which has always denied planning an invasion, has also taken to bitter sarcasm in the face of Western alarm.
Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, wrote on her Telegram channel that the Western media should let Moscow know when the invasion will begin as “I would like to plan a vacation.”
And Russia's envoy to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, told German newspaper Die Welt that "there will be no escalation in the coming week either, or in the week after that, or in the coming month" — before adding "wars in Europe rarely start on a Wednesday."