Ukraine declares end to battle for Mariupol, ceding control of key port city to Russia

Ukraine ordered soldiers defending the last pocket of Mariupol to stop fighting, effectively ceding control of the southeastern port city to Russia after a bloody monthslong struggle that came to signify the brutality of the Kremlin’s war and fortitude of Kyiv’s resistance.

Ukraine said its focus was now on evacuating the troops from the Azovstal steel plant, where they have been holed up under fire. The decision represents an important but costly victory for Moscow as its military offensive struggles and its geopolitical position is weakened further by Sweden and Finland's bids to join NATO.

Once home to 400,000 people, Mariupol is just 30 miles from the Russian border and was an early target for the invasion. But Ukrainian troops held out, and much of the strategic city now lies in ruins after relentless Russian bombardment and a siege that Kyiv says has killed tens of thousands of people.

Russian forces had encircled the hulking Azovstal steelworks, where hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers had defied an ultimatum to surrender and mounted a last-ditch defense for more than two months that held up Russia's eastern offensive.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said late Monday that the garrison had now “fulfilled its combat mission” and its focus would be on saving the soldiers' lives rather than fighting.

More than 260 soldiers had been evacuated from the steel mill, some 50 of them seriously wounded, and taken to Russian-controlled territory, it said. Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereschuk, said on the messaging app Telegram that the aim is to exchange them for Russian prisoners of war.