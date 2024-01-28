Ukraine faces a 'make or break' year on the battlefield, as another Trump presidency looms

LONDON — During the long, cold winter months, the battlefield in Ukraine appears to have ground to a stalemate but, behind the scenes, the diplomatic push for a negotiated settlement to end the war with Russia appears to be heating up. Looming above any push for peace, however, is former President Donald Trump.
In the nearly two years since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion, Ukraine has enjoyed widespread support from the U.S. and other Western nations, which have provided weaponry, intelligence and logistical support to the beleaguered eastern European nation.
But with a U.S. election approaching later this year, skepticism appears to be growing among Republicans about continuing aid to Ukraine, an issue that has become a central sticking point in a dispute over President Joe Biden’s border policy and the fight over a looming government shutdown. A number of influential, developing countries are also becoming more vocal in calling for a deal to end the war.
Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., gave a blunt assessment of the position of some of his fellow Republicans at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, earlier this month.
“There are two states,” he told NBC News. “There has to be a two-state solution.” But he said the message was “funding for Ukraine comes with expectations that we have to bring the parties to the negotiating table.”
A Republican split is also evident in the presidential race, where in a recent speech a dismissive Trump accused President Biden of putting “America last” and “Ukraine first.” Nikki Haley, meanwhile, has called for the funding to continue.
But in a special closed-door Republican meeting on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has been pushing hard for a bipartisan deal to pass the border legislation and foreign aid bill, cast doubt on whether it would succeed. Citing GOP opposition to its provisions, he told senators that linking the two measures could also kill around $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, a person familiar with the discussions told NBC News.
House Republican leaders have for months expressed their skepticism about passing aid to Ukraine, and Trump has pushed congressional GOP members to kill the bill in the hope that he can use the debate over immigration to attack Biden on the campaign trail.
It’s not only in America where a deal is being mooted.
Four senior diplomats told NBC News that voices from the Global South pressed harder than ever for negotiations at a meeting earlier this month attended by National Security Advisors from 81 countries.
And at the World Economic Forum in Davos there was support for diplomatic talks to include Russia, although Putin has not given any public indication that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine and some have questioned whether he would stick to a deal if one was reached.
“I realize how difficult it is but, in the end, there will have to be a negotiated settlement,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said in an interview. “From our perspective, this conflict has already gone on too long. And the sooner it can end, the better.”
Nigeria’s Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar also said his country had been “emphatic in condemning the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, but I think it’s gone beyond that now,” he added.
Elsewhere, countries like China — which in March released a 12-point peace proposal aimed at ending the war that was dismissed by the U.S. and its allies as too favorable to Russia — and India have taken a more neutral stance, while stepping up their purchases of Russian energy trading at a discount on world markets as Western countries buy less.
“I call them the abstainers,” said Karin von Hippel, the director general of the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a London-based think tank. “Countries that are playing both sides, supporting Ukraine while doing energy deals with Russia.”
After shifting Russia’s economy to a war footing, Putin has ramped up production of military hardware and arranged supplies of weapons and other support from Iran and North Korea.
Without funding from the U.S. and its Western allies, Ukraine’s ability to fight over the long term is uncertain.
“A Russian conquest of all of Ukraine is by no means impossible if the United States cuts off all military assistance and Europe follows suit,” the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said last month in a report: “The High Price of Losing Ukraine.”
“Such an outcome would bring a battered but triumphant Russian army right up to NATO’s border from the Black Sea to the Arctic Ocean,” it said, adding that Russia could “pose a major conventional military threat to NATO for the first time since the 1990s.”
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously vowed that Ukraine “will reclaim its territory and its people,” including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and the eastern Donbas region, where his forces began battling Moscow-backed separatists the same year. The Kremlin annexed the region last year.
Any negotiations could prove politically difficult for the once feted world leader, whose country has garnered a lot less public attention since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October.
Speaking to journalists at Davos, Zelenskyy warned that cutting funding would be “a terrible, terrifying experiment,” with Russia. “I wouldn’t advise any experiments with this,” he said.
Although he said “Ukraine will work with whoever is elected” in the U.S., he added that “radical voices really scare the society in Ukraine,” and noted that these voices formed a “significant part” of the Republican Party including Trump.
Perhaps his best hope would be for Biden to secure a second term. Also speaking at Davos, Biden’s campaign co-chair Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said: “We’re not going to say, 'Zelenskyy you need to negotiate.' We are committed to Ukraine’s security and sovereignty. We will support Ukraine to hold the territory they have and to make progress where they can.”
For von Hippel at RUSI, “America’s stance remains a deciding factor.” If there was a deal, it “would need to include security guarantees,” she said.
“This is going to be a big year for Ukraine,” she added.