What to know about Ukraine today: Russia’s assault in the east, Zelenskyy's Davos talk and the first war crimes verdict

Russian forces are pressing their offensive in Ukraine’s east, President Joe Biden says the Kremlin must “pay a dear price” for its actions and a Russian soldier gets a life sentence in Ukraine’s first war crimes trial.

Here’s what to know today, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reaches the end of its third month.

1) Fierce battle for eastern Ukraine takes heavy toll

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country may be losing up to 100 soldiers a day as a fierce battle rages for control of the east, the new focus of Russia’s invasion.

Russian forces made moderate advances late last week in the Donbas, and over the weekend Moscow’s troops kept the pressure on Ukraine’s industrial heartland, with intense fighting now focused on a key city in the region.

During a news conference Sunday, Zelenskyy said that “50 to 100 people a day can die in the most difficult direction, in the east of our country.” He did not elaborate further on the comment, one of the first official estimates of the toll of Kyiv’s defensive fight.

The Ukrainian military said early Monday that the Russian army continues trying to break through its defenses in the Luhansk area of the Donbas.

It said Russia has “concentrated its efforts’’ in the direction of Severodonetsk, the main city still under Ukrainian control in the province, whose capture would represent a significant strategic gain for Moscow. In a TV interview, Luhansk Gov. Serhii Haidai accused the Russian army of using “scorched-earth” tactics.

2) Zelenskyy calls for ‘maximum’ sanctions in Davos speech

Ukraine's leader called for “maximum” sanctions against Russia as he addressed corporate executives and government officials at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday.

“This is really the moment when it’s decided whether brute force will rule the world,” Zelenskyy said of Russia’s invasion of his country and the threat it poses to global security.

Speaking via video link from Kyiv, Zelenskyy said sanctions need to go further than they do now to stop Moscow’s aggression and should include a Russian oil embargo, the blocking of all Russian banks and cutting off all trade with Moscow.

“This is what sanctions should be: They should be maximum, so that Russia and every other potential aggressor that wants to wage a brutal war against its neighbor would clearly know the immediate consequences of their actions,” Zelenskyy said.