Ukraine loses contact with troops amid 'heavy fighting' at Azovstal steel plant

Mariupol's mayor said he lost contact on Wednesday with the city's last Ukrainian defenders amid heavy fighting at the Azovstal steel plant.

The final pocket of Ukrainian resistance has held out for weeks in the crucial southeastern port city, which is otherwise under Russian control. A first group of evacuees from the site reached safety on Tuesday, but fears have been growing for those still trapped after Ukrainian officials said Russian forces had launched a fresh assault on the stronghold.

"Unfortunately, heavy fighting in our fortress continues. But there are still hundreds of peaceful civilians there. There are more than 30 children who wait to be rescued, " Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said on Ukrainian TV.

Mariupol has been besieged for months, with swaths of the city reduced to rubble while its remaining residents suffered without aid. Ukrainian forces have been holed up in the sprawling steel plant alongside civilians sheltering from Russian bombardment.

"Unfortunately, there is no connection with the guys today, there is no possibility to reach out to them to understand what is happening, whether they are safe or not," Boichenko said.

"We pray for our heroic defenders and thank them for the heroic actions they are doing today for our entire country. They restrained the enemy and gave us more time to prepare," he added.