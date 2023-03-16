Has Ukraine made a big mistake by refusing to retreat from Bakhmut?

Ukraine says its future may depend on the brutal battles currently raging around Bakhmut, but there are growing splits between officials in Kyiv and some Western military analysts over the best approach to what could be a decisive period in the conflict.

For months, Ukraine’s defense of the eastern city has held up and worn down Russian forces while serving as a potent symbol of the country’s defiance.

Now, as Moscow’s assault intensifies, a number of observers have questioned whether Kyiv's decision to reinforce the area rather than retreat is being driven more by the political desire to avoid a high-profile defeat than by military logic.

A long-speculated Ukrainian withdrawal from the battered city has not materialized, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his military chiefs instead betting that they can buy critical time and benefits for a future counteroffensive by doubling down.

Russian forces, led for months by mercenary fighters from the Wagner private military company and reinforced by newly mobilized reservists, have intensified their winter campaign to seize the city despite taking massive losses.

It's a key prize for the Kremlin and capturing it would be Russia's first major victory in nearly a year.

That unceasing pressure has left Ukrainian troops surrounded on three sides and facing an increasingly dire situation.

“Ukrainians should have pulled back weeks ago,” defense analyst Konrad Muzyka, the director of Rochan Consulting, based in Poland, which specializes in Russia and Belarus, told NBC News.

"It just doesn’t make sense to defend the city right now," said Muzyka, who recently visited the area with colleagues.

He was outlining a view that has become increasingly common among some close observers of the conflict: The defense of Bakhmut was crucial both strategically and symbolically, but the situation has deteriorated to the point that it may now be more costly than it is worth.

Kyiv was now suffering such heavy losses, Muzyka said, that it could be setting back its own hopes of successful advances in the future.