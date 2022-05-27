KHARKIV, Ukraine — Yurii Kuzinskiy meant to take a nap in his bedroom. But in the haze of a hot Friday afternoon in late May, he fell asleep on a lounge chair in his kitchen.

It saved his life.

Around 5 p.m. last Friday, a Russian missile crashed into his bedroom, pulverizing his home into an unrecognizable pile of dust and rubble. Only the kitchen corner where Kuzinskiy was sleeping was spared.

“F------ destiny,” said Kuzinskiy, 58, who escaped from the debris with only a few scratches after he woke up to his roof caving in. “Everything is gone. But I am here.”

Although Ukraine pushed Russian forces back from Kharkiv in a successful counterattack earlier this month, Russian troops are holding on in the north and are still close enough to continue shelling the outskirts of the country’s second-largest city, terrorizing residents like Kuzinskiy.

Yurii Kuzinskiy, right, in front of his destroyed home in the Sortirovka neighborhood of Kharkiv last week. Pete Kiehart for NBC News

The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S.-based think tank, said in a recent update that even as Moscow prioritizes gaining ground in the eastern provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk, which together make up the Donbas region, Russian forces are intensifying artillery attacks around Kharkiv, aiming to regain control of territory north of the city.

Those attacks escalated Thursday as the booming sound of missile strikes echoed throughout Kharkiv every few minutes. Oleh Synyehubov, the regional governor, urged people to take shelter and said nine people were killed and 19 were injured.

“The enemy is once again insidiously terrorizing the civilian population,” Synyehubov said. “It is too early to relax.”