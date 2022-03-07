Ukraine rejects Russian offer to let civilians flee its assault — to Russia

Ukraine dismissed Russian promises to let civilians flee its forces' assault on major cities Monday after Moscow offered humanitarian corridors that led to Russia itself or its close ally Belarus.

Russia announced a cease-fire and said it was offering routes for safe passage out of the capital Kyiv, the southern port city of Mariupol, and Kharkiv and Sumy in the northeast. But it set out clearly defined paths for anyone seeking to escape that Ukraine said were unacceptable and an effort to manipulate world leaders.

The news comes after another night of Russian bombardment, days of aborted efforts to evacuate besieged civilians under unceasing Russian shelling and nearly two weeks of an invasion that has brought death and destruction to areas across Ukraine but little progress in the Russian military offensive.

The war has fueled an escalating humanitarian crisis as residents attempt to flee Russia's intensifying assault from the ground and air.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticized world leaders for not doing enough to protect his country from an attack that has been condemned across the world and left Russian President Vladimir Putin increasingly isolated but showing no sign of pulling back in the face of fierce resistance.

Latest developments on Ukraine:

Ukraine rejects Moscow's offer of humanitarian corridors out of key cities that lead to Russia and Belarus.

Evacuating civilians were hit by continued Russian shelling over the weekend in besieged cities.

More than 1.5 million people have now fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, U.N. refugee agency says.

Around 95 percent of the Russian forces that had amassed around Ukraine are now inside the country, according to a senior U.S. defense official.

Russia's Ministry of Defense unilaterally announced the cease-fire and the opening of the corridors in a statement early Monday. It said that the move came at the request of French President Emmanuel Macron, but that its forces would observe the process with drones to prevent Ukraine from attempts "to deceive Russia."

An Elysee source said Monday that while the French leader asked for a pause in Russia's hostilities, he did not ask specifically for the human corridors go to Russia.

Rejecting the offer to have civilians escape straight into the territory of countries behind the assault on their cities and towns, Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that her country had sent a counter-proposal that would allow residents from Kyiv and Kharkiv to flee to western Ukraine.

"Our people won't go to Belarus and to Russia," she told a news briefing in Kyiv, branding the proposal “unacceptable” and saying that Russia was seeking to manipulate Macron's sincere desire to help.

It follows attempts to evacuate civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol on Saturday and Sunday that were halted after Ukraine said Russian forces violated a temporary cease-fire with a barrage of shelling.

The International Committee of the Red Cross estimated that 200,000 people had been preparing to leave the city and blamed both Ukrainian and Russian forces for failing to agree on the details of the safe passage.

The bodies of civilians killed by Russian shelling lie covered in the street in the town of Irpin, Ukraine on Sunday. Diego Herrera Carcedo / AP

Cities that have come under Russian assault, including Mariupol, have sounded the alarm about an impending humanitarian catastrophe after Russian shelling destroyed critical infrastructure and left residents without water, heat or electricity, and with dwindling food supplies.

In one particularly deadly incident on Sunday, two children and two adults were killed by a Russian strike as they were seeking to flee Irpin, just outside Kyiv, according to the city's mayor.

More than 1.5 million people have now fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, the head of the United Nations refugee agency, Filippo Grandi, said Sunday.

The death toll in the conflict remains unclear, with the U.N. saying it has confirmed just a few hundred civilian deaths but warning that the number is a vast undercount.

Ukraine’s leaders have struck an increasingly harsh tone in recent days against what it views as Western inaction against a Russian advance that has increasingly hit populated areas.

“Sanctions are not enough,” Zelenskyy said in a video message posted on Telegram Sunday. “There, they did not understand, did not feel, and did not see that the world is in fact decisive and is acting, and in fact wants to stop this war.”

Zelenskyy adviser Mykhailo Podolyak accused the United States and Europe of sitting in cafes while they look at photos of Ukraine being destroyed.

Since Russia launched its offensive on Feb. 24, the progress of Putin’s military has been slowed by logistical issues and Ukrainian resistance on the ground. Russia is moving increasingly to bombarding cities and towns from the air.

Ukrainian soldiers help people trying to flee the city of Irpin on Sunday. Murat Saka / Dia Images via Getty

The U.S. has assessed that about 95 percent of the Russian forces that had amassed around Ukraine prior to the invasion are now inside the country, a senior U.S. defense official said Sunday. A mileslong convoy outside of the capital has stalled in its progress, the official said.

The Ukrainian military on Monday accused Russia of carrying out attacks on Ukraine through airfields in Belarus.

In Mykolaiv, located in the south near the Black Sea, Russian strikes targeted residential areas and industrial facilities, the interior ministry said. Ukrainian forces repulsed an attack by Russia on the airport, the region's head said in a message on Telegram.

Russia is also likely targeting Ukrainian communications facilities in a bid to block the country’s citizens from accessing news and information, Britain’s defense ministry has said.

In an intelligence update on Monday, the country's defense ministry said it appeared that Russia was “probably targeting” Ukraine’s communications infrastructure to “reduce Ukrainian citizens’ access to reliable news and information.”

It noted reports of Russia striking a TV tower in Kharkiv on Sunday, “suspending broadcasting output,” with the apparent incident following a similar strike on a TV tower in Kyiv last week.

Russia's isolation grew over the weekend, with TikTok and Netflix among the latest Western companies to say that they would halt operations in the country.