Ukraine is just about holding the line, for now.
But President Volodymr Zelenskyy has warned that Russia's new offensive in the northeast — which saw the Kremlin's troops sweep across the border and capture miles of territory before being halted by Kyiv's army — could be just the first of many.
Russia’s summer assault "could consist of several waves. There was the first wave" in the Kharkiv region, Zelenskyy said Friday in an interview with the AFP news agency.
It's just the latest suggestion by a Ukrainian official that Moscow's military might be planning to open new fronts across the front lines while Kyiv waits for U.S. military aid and new conscripts to boost its depleted forces. Zelenskyy also renewed criticism of his Western backers, saying they had left his country in a "nonsense situation" where it gets enough support to avoid total defeat, but not enough to achieve victory.
Russia launched a new offensive a week ago in a bid to exploit Ukraine's issues before new support arrives, raising fears that the country’s second-largest city may even fall into Moscow’s hands.
But President Vladimir Putin said Friday his goal was to carve out a buffer zone around Russia's own under-fire border regions, rather than to seize Kharkiv itself.
“There are no such plans today,” he said after wrapping up his visit to China.
Zelenskyy has downplayed Russia’s gains, but he warned that Moscow was still the one advancing in the war.
“We have to be sober and understand that they are going deeper into our territory,” he told AFP, “Not vice versa.”
Kyiv is also desperate to replenish its own military.
On Friday, Zelenskyy signed into law a new bill that will allow some convicts to be drafted into the military in exchange for being released on parole. And a new mobilization law comes into effect Saturday.
Zelenskyy acknowledged issues with manpower and “morale,” but said for now his troops had stabilized the front lines and that Russian forces had advanced no more than 6 miles into the Ukrainian territory. Fierce fighting is ongoing in the streets of Vovchansk, a front-line town from where thousands of residents have fled in recent days.
Ukraine rushed reserves to the area, a move that helped prevent further losses in the northeast. But it could spread its forces even thinner on the battlefield and expose other parts of the frontlines as the Russians push in the eastern Donetsk region and reportedly mass forces near Sumy, west of Vovchansk.
Zelenskyy had earlier blamed the lack of air defenses for the breach around Kharkiv, repeating on Friday his plea for more defense systems and fighter jets.
Ukraine is desperately waiting for supplies from the $60 billion U.S. military aid that was approved last month, which includes rocket launch systems, artillery rounds, infantry vehicles and other military equipment.
While his allies are calling for a swift end to the war, Zelenskyy says Ukraine will only accept a “fair” peace solution.
“We are in a nonsense situation where the West is afraid that Russia will lose the war,” he said, “And it does not want Ukraine to lose it.”
Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to forge deeper ties this week as their countries increasingly clash with the West, and Zelenskyy wants to use Beijing's "influence" with Moscow to his advantage.
He urged China to attend a peace summit next month in neutral Switzerland, while Russia has not been invited.
China and other global powers “have influence on Russia. And the more such countries we have on our side, on the side of the end of the war, I would say, the more Russia will have to move and reckon with,” he said.