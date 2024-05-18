Ukraine is just about holding the line, for now.

But President Volodymr Zelenskyy has warned that Russia's new offensive in the northeast — which saw the Kremlin's troops sweep across the border and capture miles of territory before being halted by Kyiv's army — could be just the first of many.

Russia’s summer assault "could consist of several waves. There was the first wave" in the Kharkiv region, Zelenskyy said Friday in an interview with the AFP news agency.

It's just the latest suggestion by a Ukrainian official that Moscow's military might be planning to open new fronts across the front lines while Kyiv waits for U.S. military aid and new conscripts to boost its depleted forces. Zelenskyy also renewed criticism of his Western backers, saying they had left his country in a "nonsense situation" where it gets enough support to avoid total defeat, but not enough to achieve victory.