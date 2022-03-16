MEDYKA, Poland — Parents, spouses, children, grandchildren, sweethearts, friends, careers and homes: That’s just a short list of all that was left behind by so many fleeing war in their homeland.

The immensity of what remains in Ukraine contrasts starkly with the meager possessions these sudden refugees were able to bring with them. All that they own is now crammed into shopping bags and wheeled suitcases that squeak and rattle as they cross into this small red-brick village surrounded by fields.

With shock, grief and relief hanging in the bright cold air, Alexander Federov greets the new arrivals in Poland with a broad smile and some hearty Ukrainian warmth: “Vse bude dobre,” or “Everything will be fine.”

Some 3 million Ukrainians have fled since Russia invaded their country on Feb. 24 — the majority to neighboring Poland — in the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. Thousands of them have crossed through Medyka.

Federov left his native Mariupol two months ago. Jacobia Dahm NBC News

“I see a lot of fear in their eyes,” Federov, 47, said. “My heart breaks — they walk through with so much sadness.”

Originally from Mariupol, a city in southern Ukraine now under siege, he left Ukraine to work in construction in the Czech Republic, two months before the Russian military attacked. He has since come to Poland as a volunteer, sleeping one or two hours a night to help greet people, he said.

“I am needed here,” the scruffy Federov said. He points to the Ukrainian side of the border: “I want to be there.”

New arrivals pepper him with questions about where to stay the night, how to get there and whether there’s anywhere to charge a telephone. He gestures toward a continuous stream of buses that take people to shelters and help centers.

Spotting two weary women and two small children in the crowd, Federov leads them to a nearby tent with heaters and food.