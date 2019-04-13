Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 13, 2019, 2:57 PM GMT By Linda Givetash

LONDON — An attacker drove into the vehicle of Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom in front of the country's embassy in London Saturday morning.

Despite police blocking the area, the attacker struck the Ambassador Natalia Galibarenko's parked car a second time, the Embassy of Ukraine said in a statement.

The suspect then drove toward police officers, prompting officers to open fire and discharge a Taser, Met police said in a statement.

A man in 40s was arrested and taken to hospital as a precaution, although police say he was uninjured.

The suspect's identity and motives have not been released but police say the incident is not considered terrorist-related.

No other injuries, including among embassy staff, were reported.