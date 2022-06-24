Ukrainian forces to retreat from key city as Russia advances in east

Ukrainian forces will retreat from a key eastern city after weeks of bombardment and battles with invading Russian forces, a local official said Friday.
Regional governor Serhiy Haidai previously said troops defending Sievierodonetsk would "fight for every inch.” But they had been pinned back to a factory on the edge of the city and battered by Russian artillery.
Early Friday he conceded the battle was lost and said the country’s troops would have to pull back.
“Unfortunately, we will have to withdraw our servicemen from Sievierodonetsk because it makes no sense to be in broken positions,” he wrote in a post on the messaging app Telegram. “The number of dead is growing.”
Sievierodonetsk has for weeks been the focal point of the war, after Russia switched its focus to making gains in the east of the country and Ukraine suffered heavy losses in its desperate attempts to hold out. Under threat of encirclement, its troops will now surrender the besieged city.
It was just one of two cities still under Ukrainian command in the Luhansk province — which together with neighboring Donetsk makes up the Donbas.
Now twin city Lysychansk, around which the Kremlin’s troops have made notable gains in recent days, is all that stands between Russia and full control of one half of Ukraine’s industrial heartland.
The street-by-street battle for Sievierodonetsk has become the focus of the conflict in recent weeks, with Russia slowly advancing toward its larger goal to take full control of the Donbas region.
Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the battle for the city could determine the direction of the broader battle for the east of the country.
“This is a very brutal battle, very tough, perhaps one of the most difficult throughout this war,” Zelenskyy said in one of his nightly video addresses. “Sievierodonetsk remains the epicenter of the encounter in Donbas,” he added. “Largely, that is where the fate of our Donbas is being decided now.”
