Ukrainian forces to retreat from key city as Russia advances in east

Ukrainian forces will retreat from a key eastern city after weeks of bombardment and battles with invading Russian forces, a local official said Friday.

Regional governor Serhiy Haidai previously said troops defending Sievierodonetsk would "fight for every inch.” But they had been pinned back to a factory on the edge of the city and battered by Russian artillery.

Early Friday he conceded the battle was lost and said the country’s troops would have to pull back.

“Unfortunately, we will have to withdraw our servicemen from Sievierodonetsk because it makes no sense to be in broken positions,” he wrote in a post on the messaging app Telegram. “The number of dead is growing.”

Sievierodonetsk has for weeks been the focal point of the war, after Russia switched its focus to making gains in the east of the country and Ukraine suffered heavy losses in its desperate attempts to hold out. Under threat of encirclement, its troops will now surrender the besieged city.