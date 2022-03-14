A pregnant woman pictured being carried from a Ukrainian maternity hospital after it was badly shelled by Russian forces has died along with her unborn baby, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The woman, who has not been named, was photographed on a stretcher as she was being taken to an ambulance amid devastation and ruin in the besieged city of Mariupol on March 9.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called the attack “an atrocity” and said that three people died in the bombing. It’s unclear if the unnamed woman’s death is in addition to these.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry announced the woman’s death in a tweet, and repeated the government’s plea for Western powers to enforce a no-fly zone over the country to prevent future airstrikes.

On Saturday, The Associated Press spoke to Timur Marin, the surgeon who attempted to save the woman’s life, who said her pelvis had been crushed and her hip detached. The baby was delivered by cesarean section but showed “no signs of life,” he said.

“More than 30 minutes of resuscitation of the mother didn’t produce results,” Marin said told the AP. “Both died.”

The woman's father and husband arrived to retrieve her body, the AP reported, citing medical staff, saving her from being buried in one of Mariupol's mass graves. Medics said they didn't have time amid the chaos to ask for her name.