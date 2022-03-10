IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Birds, rabbits, cats and dogs: Fleeing Ukrainians bring their pets

Everywhere amid the exodus of more than 2.3 million people fleeing Russia’s invasion are the animals people could not leave behind.
Image:
A woman holds a dog while crossing the Irpin River on an improvised path under a bridge as people flee the town of Irpin.Vadim Ghirda / AP
By Associated Press

Mounds of abandoned clothes and other personal items lie strewn along corridors leading out of Ukraine. The farther people carry their things, the harder it is, so they leave them behind, said Ludmila Sokol, a gym teacher fleeing Zaporizhzhia in the south.

But their pets, they keep alongside them.

Everywhere amid the exodus of more than 2.3 million people fleeing Russia’s invasion are the pets people could not leave behind: birds, rabbits, hamsters, cats and dogs.

People fleeing the outskirts of Kyiv crowded together under a destroyed bridge, carrying little luggage and abandoning their vehicles on the road. But their pets remained with them.

Image: A girl comforts a cat before the departure of a Lviv bound train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 3, 2022.
A girl comforts a cat before the departure of a Lviv bound train in Kyiv. Vadim Ghirda / AP
Image: A refugee who fled Ukraine comforts her dog in a makeshift refugee shelter at a hotel in Suceava, Romania on March 4, 2022.
A refugee who fled Ukraine comforts her dog in a makeshift shelter at a hotel in Suceava, Romania on March 4, 2022.Andreea Alexandru / AP
Image: A girl looks at her pet bird in a cage, after fleeing from Ukraine at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, on March 10, 2022.
A girl looks at her pet bird in a cage after fleeing from Ukraine at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, on March 10, 2022. Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters

One woman ferried her dog across an improvised bridge over the Irpin River amid the evacuation. Another at a train station in Poland nuzzled her orange cat, nose to nose.

One woman said she felt an obligation to keep not only her family but her pets safe.

Image: A woman carries a pet rabbit as she exits a train arriving from Kiev at the main train station in Przemysl, Poland on Feb. 23, 2022.
A woman carries a pet rabbit as she exits a train arriving from Kiev at the main train station in Przemysl, Poland on Feb. 23, 2022. Omar Marques / Getty Images
Image: A child holds her cat in her coat inside the railway station in Lviv, west Ukraine on Feb. 28, 2022.
A child holds her cat in her coat inside the railway station in Lviv.Bernat Armangue / AP

Victoria Trofimenko, 42, had originally planned never to leave Kyiv, she said in an interview with The Associated Press by Zoom days after the war started.

But as the missiles and explosives rained down she thought about her duty to protect her 18-year-old daughter, 69-year-old mother — and her dog, Akira, and cat, Galileo.

She bought train tickets to head west, ending up in Prague. She said she first arrived in Hungary, though, and was grateful to have Akira by her side for protection.

“I can’t leave dogs or cats. I have to take responsibility,” she said.﻿

