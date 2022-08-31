U.N. inspectors heading to ‘unprecedented’ mission at Ukrainian nuclear plant

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — A team of international inspectors set off Wednesday from the Ukrainian capital for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russian-occupied territory, on an unprecedented mission to try to restore stability and avert a potential nuclear catastrophe.

During their visit to the plant, which has seen weeks of shelling that Russia and Ukraine have blamed on each other, United Nations nuclear experts plan to assess damage and evaluate whether safety systems are still intact. They also intend to speak with Ukrainian workers operating the plant, some of whom have reported being tortured by Russian troops occupying the site.

“We are going to a war zone,” International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi told reporters before departing Kyiv at dawn. “We’re going to occupied territory and this requires the explicit guarantees not only from the Russian Federation, but also from the Republic of Ukraine. And we have been able to secure that.”

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi speaks to media in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Wednesday. Efrem Lukatsky / AP

Grossi said the inspectors would spend “several days” at the power plant, before reporting back to an increasingly alarmed international community.

Yet as the team set off for Zaporizhzhia, it remained unclear how and when they would be able to safely reach the plant.

Advisers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian forces were shelling the route the inspectors would take to the plant to force them to instead travel there through Russian-held territory, while Russia accused Ukraine’s forces of firing on the plant overnight. Ukrainian officials said it was actually Russian troops firing on the plant from a nearby town across the Dnieper River.

NBC News has not verified the claims of either side.

In recent weeks, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant — the largest in Europe, with six reactors — has become a major flashpoint in Russia’s war in Ukraine. Last week, a nearby fire disconnected the plant from Ukraine’s electricity grid for the first time in its history, forcing the plant to revert to backup power for the safety systems that prevent a nuclear meltdown.

Tariq Rauf, a former IAEA inspector now at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, said the IAEA mission includes experts on radiation safety, physical security of power plants and nonproliferation of nuclear material located at the site. He said inspectors were likely bringing cameras and radiation measuring devices to replace those damaged during the war.

Widow Liudmyla Shyshkina, 74, and her son Pavlo Shyshkin, 46, stand at their apartments house, which was destroyed after Russian bombardment of residential area in Nikopol, across the river from Ukraine's main nuclear power plant, in Ukraine, on Aug, 22, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka / AP

“This is very unprecedented,” Rauf said. “I would expect that it would take at least a few days, if not maybe up to a week because the site is quite large. If they have to go around the site, to look at damage from the shelling and so on, I think that would take some time.”

Amid conflicting reports about the agreed-upon conditions for the visit, Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-installed governor of the part of Zaporizhzhia occupied by Moscow's troops, claimed the inspectors would only spend one day at the plant and downplayed prospects for the mission’s success.

“I think it will be more political engagement,” Balitsky said in comments carried by Russian state-run news agency Interfax.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with Grossi prior to their meeting in Kyiv on Tuesday. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / via AFP - Getty Images

Zelenskyy, meeting Tuesday with the IAEA delegation in Kyiv, said it was crucial that Russia acquiesce to demands from the IAEA and the international community that the power plant be demilitarized and returned to Ukrainian control.

“Only this way we can eliminate any risks regarding the atomic energy,” Zelenskyy said.

Underscoring the rising fears of a radiation catastrophe, workers from Ukraine’s State Emergency Service and State Police held nuclear disaster drills Tuesday that focused on how the civilian population would be evacuated in the event of a radiation leak.

Local authorities in Zaporizhzhia have also been doling out potassium iodine tablets to residents within a 31-mile radius of the plant.