University of Kentucky student among at least 153 dead in Seoul crowd crush

A University of Kentucky student is among at least 153 people, and one of two Americans, who died in a crowd crush in Seoul, South Korea this weekend, the school announced Sunday afternoon.

Anne Gieske, a third-year nursing student from northern Kentucky, was among the victims who perished in the crowd crush, the university's President, Eli Capilouto, announced to the school on Sunday.

Gieske was from northern Kentucky, and was studying abroad in South Korea this semester, Capilouto said.

Two other University of Kentucky students and a faculty member who are also abroad in South Korea are safe, the president wrote.

Capilouto said school officials "have been in contact with Anne’s family and will provide whatever support we can — now and in the days ahead — as they cope with this indescribable loss."

He added that university officials also pledged to support the student body grieving Gieske's loss as well as about 80 students from South Korea who study at the school and "will need our support."

"There aren’t adequate or appropriate words to describe the pain of a beautiful life cut short," Capilouto wrote of Gieske’s passing. "It isn’t fair, nor is it comprehensible. It is loss and it hurts in ways that are impossible to articulate."

The identity of the second American victim remains unknown.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Seoul confirmed to NBC News Sunday that two Americans were among the victims.

"Our staff in Seoul and colleagues in the United States are working tirelessly to provide consular assistance to the victims of last night’s incident and their families,” the spokesperson said.

The embassy did not provide any details about the victims, such as their age or identity.

The Yongsan fire department said in a statement that the other foreign victims came from China, Iran, France, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Norway, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Austria and Kazakhstan. Most of the victims were people in their late teens and 20s, said Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department.

The crowd crush unfolded when a crowd gathered in a narrow alley in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood, where an estimated 100,000 people gathered to celebrate Halloween, officials have said.

Though the incident was initially described as a stampede, video appears to depict a crowd surge, a wave of people pushing forward through an overpacked crowd.

At least 103 people were injured, 23 of whom are in critical condition, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.