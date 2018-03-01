On Friday, the Trump administration ended decades of financial support for the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) — which was set up to serve Palestinian refugees after the creation of Israel in 1948.

The U.S. has long been the organization's largest donor, but the decision leaves a funding gap of more than $200 million. The move comes as President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner tries to craft the “deal of the century” between Palestinians and Israel.

UNRWA schools provide education to 515,000 children. The organization also provides health care, relief, social services and other types of help to almost 2.1 million Palestinian refugees in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, 2 million others in Jordan, 560,000 in Syria and 450,000 in Lebanon.

Chris Gunness, the group's spokesman, said that “some of the most marginalized and vulnerable people in one of the most volatile regions on the planet are being put under terrible pressure” by the elimination of funding.

“Whole communities are being deprived of hope and the belief in a dignified future,” he said.

Fatima Al Qaisi, the principal of Dheisheh Basic Girls School, proudly mentions that Hanan al-Hroub, who in 2016 won the $1 million Global Teacher Prize for excellence in teaching, graduated from there.

Al Qaisi said the school’s importance to the refugee camp could not be underestimated. “The schools are the center of the community," she said. "Not part — the center."

While the State Department called UNRWA an "irredeemably flawed operation," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned that the loss of the agency “could unleash an uncontrollable chain reaction.”