DHEISHEH REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank — Except for a few anxious tears, the first day of class at Dheisheh Basic Girls School was an exuberant occasion.

Teachers kissed each other on both cheeks. Teenagers in green-and-white striped smocks hugged. Younger girls — white rubber bands and bows keeping ponytails and braids tightly in place — held hands.

Some of the smaller students looked set to topple over under the weight of shiny new “Frozen”-themed backpacks — clearly the favorite accessory in this refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

But the future of the school and hundreds of others look uncertain from the end of this month.