WASHINGTON — The White House sharply rebutted Russia’s accusations Sunday that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory and then blame Moscow.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the National Security Council called Russia’s allegations of a possible false flag operation by Ukraine “transparently false” and accused Moscow of making the claim to lay the groundwork for its own escalation of the war.

The pushback comes as Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu has made the claim of Ukraine possibly using a dirty bomb during phone calls with several Western defense ministers, including U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Shoygu is using the calls to spin “stories about the so-called ‘dirty’ nuclear bomb.”

Austin spoke with Shoygu for 30 minutes on Sunday, according to a U.S. official. After not speaking for about five months, this is the second time they’ve talked in the past 48 hours. Austin called his Russian counterpart on Friday. The brief readout said the Pentagon chief emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication.

“Secretary Austin rejected any pretext for Russian escalation and reaffirmed the value of continued communication amid Russia’s unlawful and unjustified war against Ukraine,” the Pentagon's press secretary, Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, said in a statement. Ryder said that Shoygu also requested a follow-up phone call with Austin.

NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson similarly pushed back on Shoygu’s claims.

“We reject reports of Minister Shoygu’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory,” Watson said in a statement. “The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation.”