U.S. Navy rescues Iranian fishermen stranded at sea for eight days

The U. S. Navy on Sunday said it had rescued two Iranian fishermen adrift in the Gulf of Oman for eight days.

Cargo ship USNS Charles Drew picked up the fishermen and provided medical care, food and water after members of an international naval coalition received distress calls, according to a statement issued by the Naval Forces Central Command.

On Sunday, they were transferred to an Omani coast guard vessel near Muscat, the capital of Oman, the statement added. Both were “in good health and spirits,” the statement added.

“This is what we are trained and ready to do,” said Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces. “As professional mariners, we have a responsibility to help people in need at sea.”

Iranian officials did not comment on the news, and the Iranian media did not report the news of the rescued fishermen.

The rescue comes as tensions run high between Iran and the United States.

Indirect nuclear talks between the U.S., Iran and other countries are set to restart in Vienna on Monday.

The two nations have not had diplomatic relations since 1979 but, in 2015, had signed a landmark nuclear deal, which has placed restrictions on Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

In 2018, the Trump administration withdrew from the agreement. Last year, the Iranian government announced that it would no longer abide by the restrictions of the plan after a U.S. drone strike killed Qasem Soleimani, commander of the country’s elite Quds Force. The Middle Eastern country has amped up uranium enrichment since then.

While this week's talks are seen as a way for both countries to again comply with the agreement, it is unclear what stance the Iranian government will take in the wake of the election of President Ebrahim Raisi in June. According to Reuters, Raisi said in early November that Iran will not “back down” when the talks restart.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month that the U.S. was “prepared to turn to other options” if the negotiations fail, and Israel has made it clear that it is ready to take military action if necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Iran insists that its nuclear program is purely for peaceful purposes.