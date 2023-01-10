IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

U.S. Navy seizes more than 2,000 AK-47s likely bound for Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen

“This shipment is part of a continued pattern of destabilizing activity from Iran,” said a U.S. Navy vice admiral. “These threats have our attention."
Thousands of AK-47 assault rifles sit on the flight deck of guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) during an inventory process on Jan. 7, 2023.
Thousands of AK-47 assault rifles sit on the flight deck of guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) during an inventory process on Jan. 7, 2023. U.S. naval forces seized 2,116 AK-47 assault rifles from a fishing vessel transiting along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen.U.S. Navy
By Courtney Kube

The U.S. Navy seized more than smuggled 2,000 assault rifles from a fishing boat on Friday that were likely bound for Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command.

The vessel, crewed by six Yemenis, was sailing on a route through the Gulf of Oman often used to traffic illicit cargo to the Houthi rebels when it was boarded by U.S. sailors, who seized the 2,116 AK-47 rifles.

“This shipment is part of a continued pattern of destabilizing activity from Iran,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces. “These threats have our attention. We remain vigilant in detecting any maritime activity that impedes freedom of navigation or compromises regional security.”

Saudi-led air strikes target sites in Yemen causing unknown number of deaths

Jan. 21, 202200:36

On Dec. 1, the U.S. seized more than 50 tons of ammunition, fuses and rocket propellant from a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman, which separates the southern portion of the Arabian peninsula from Iran.

A month earlier, the Navy and Coast Guard intercepted an enormous Iranian shipment of explosive materials headed to Yemen, according to U.S. Central Command.

The stateless fishing boat was carrying more than 180 tons of urea fertilizer and ammonium perchlorate when the Coast Guard ship USCGC John Scheuerman and Navy guided missile destroyer USS The Sullivans came across the dhow in the Gulf of Oman on Nov. 8.

After U.S. military explosives experts examined the boat and off-loaded the explosive material and Yemeni crew members, the U.S. military deemed the boat a hazard to commercial ship navigation and sank it.

Iran has long supported the mostly Shiite Houthi rebels, who control much of northern Yemen and are engaged in an ongoing conflict with Saudi Arabia.

Courtney Kube

Courtney Kube is a correspondent covering national security and the military for the NBC News Investigative Unit.