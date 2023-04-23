U.S. personnel and dependents evacuated from embassy in Sudan

All U.S. personnel and their dependents under American security have been evacuated from the United States embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, amid fighting in the country, the State Department said Saturday night.

Operations at the embassy have been temporarily suspended, the department said.

The move came after U.S. citizens were told to shelter in place as a security precaution. The country's military said it had agreed to guarantee evacuation requests made by the United States, Britain, France and China.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said in the department's announcement, "The widespread fighting has caused significant numbers of civilian deaths and injuries and damage to essential infrastructure and posed an unacceptable risk to our Embassy personnel."