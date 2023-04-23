IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

U.S. personnel and dependents evacuated from embassy in Sudan

Operations at the embassy in the capital of Khartoum have been suspended, the State Department said Saturday night.
Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan, on Saturday. The fighting in the capital between the Sudanese Army and Rapid Support Forces resumed after an internationally brokered cease-fire failed.Marwan Ali / AP
By Abigail Williams and Dennis Romero

All U.S. personnel and their dependents under American security have been evacuated from the United States embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, amid fighting in the country, the State Department said Saturday night.

Operations at the embassy have been temporarily suspended, the department said.

The move came after U.S. citizens were told to shelter in place as a security precaution. The country's military said it had agreed to guarantee evacuation requests made by the United States, Britain, France and China.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said in the department's announcement, "The widespread fighting has caused significant numbers of civilian deaths and injuries and damage to essential infrastructure and posed an unacceptable risk to our Embassy personnel."  

Abigail Williams

Abigail Williams is a producer and reporter for NBC News covering the State Department.

Dennis Romero

Dennis Romero is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital. 

Kurt Chirbas contributed.