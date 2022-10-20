U.S. makes unusual disclosure of ballistic missile submarine's presence in Persian Gulf

The U.S. military made an unusual disclosure Wednesday, revealing the presence of one of its submerged nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine in the Persian Gulf in a move likely to make waves across the region.

The U.S. Central Command released photos showing CENTCOM Commander General Michael “Erik” Kurilla onboard the submarine, in a rare decision to reveal the vessel’s location.

It is extremely rare for the U.S. military to acknowledge where their ballistic missile subs are operating, particularly when they are stationed near an adversary's shores.

In a statement Kurilla praised the submarine and its crew, calling submarines like it “the crown jewel of the nuclear triad.”

“The West Virginia demonstrates the flexibility, survivability, readiness, and capability of USCENTCOM and USSTRATCOM forces at sea,” he said.