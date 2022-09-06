U.S. tourist killed in Bahamas shark attack

An American tourist was killed in a shark attack Tuesday in the Bahamas.

The woman, whose name was not released, was snorkeling with a group of five to seven relatives when she was attacked by a bull shark shortly after 2 p.m. at Green Cay, said Royal Bahamas Police Force Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings at a news conference.

The area is about a half-mile northwest of Rose Island, a private island off the coast of Nassau.

Green Turtle Cay, Abaco Bahamas. Shutterstock / shortfuse280

The woman, who officials said was 58, had no vital signs after the attack, Skippings said.

She arrived in the Bahamas via a cruise ship Tuesday morning, the superintendent said. A private tour boat took her group snorkeling off Rose Island.

Family members witnessed the attack and, along with a tour operator, pulled her from the water and took her by boat to Fort Montagu on Nassau, Skippings said.

The area of the attack was cordoned off and closed indefinitely to snorkelers.

"It's just an unfortunate situation," Skippings said.

According to the University of Florida's Florida Museum of Natural History, the last recorded shark attack in the Bahamas was in 2018.

But the institution says bull sharks are one of the most common when it comes to unprovoked attacks on humans.

They are large, capable of inflicting serious injuries, commonly found in areas where humans enter the water, and have teeth designed to shear rather than hold, the museum states in a primer on species.