The remains of a U.S. Navy destroyer that sank in a World War II battle against Japan have been found in what is believed to be the deepest wreck ever discovered.

The wreck of the USS Samuel B. Roberts, also known as the Sammy B, was found in two pieces on a slope off the Philippines last week at a depth of more than 22,600 feet, according to a statement by the American explorer Victor Vescovo and the British company EYOS Expeditions. That's more than four miles deep.

“It was an extraordinary honor to locate this incredibly famous ship, and by doing so, have the chance to retell her story of heroism and duty to those who may not know of the ship and her crew’s sacrifice,” said Vescovo, a former Navy commander and the founder of Caladan Oceanic, a marine-technology development company based in Dallas.

Vescovo also identified what was previously the world’s deepest wreck, the USS Johnston, in the same area last year at a depth of more than 21,200 feet.

Both ships contributed to American victory in the October 1944 Battle off Samar, part of the broader Battle of Leyte Gulf, which has been called the largest naval battle in history.