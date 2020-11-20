Vatican investigates how Pope Francis' Instagram account 'liked' bikini model's pic

The Vatican is investigating how the official Instagram account of Pope Francis “liked” a photo of a model in a schoolgirl outfit.

A spokesperson for the Vatican told NBC News on Friday that it was seeking answers from the popular social media app.

“We are studying what happened with the help of the competent office at Instagram,” said Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican Press office.

A team runs the pope's social media accounts, but the Vatican believes the "like" came from an outside source.

In the photo posted on Natalia Garibotto’s Instagram on Oct. 6, the lingerie model can be seen wearing a revealing school girl-inspired outfit and high white stockings with suspenders.

It was unclear when the pope’s official account gave the model his blessing, but the “like” was visible on Nov. 13 before being unliked the following day, the Catholic News Agency reported.

COY Co, Garibotto's management company, wasted no time seizing the opportunity to promote the model on social media.

“COY Co. has received the POPE’S OFFICIAL BLESSING,” the company said on Instagram on Nov. 13.

As of Friday morning, Pope Francis does not follow anyone on his widely popular Instagram account, which has more than 7.4 million followers.

Garibotto, who has 2.4 million Instagram followers, took the endorsement with pride.

“At least I’m going to heaven,” the model joked on Twitter.