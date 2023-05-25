LONDON — Armed police on Thursday arrested a man after a car was driven into the gates of Downing Street where Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and several other senior politicians reside.

“A man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “There are no reports of any injuries.”

Soon after the incident, video shared by the BBC appeared to show a hatchback approach the entrance to Downing Street relatively slowly.

Images on social media showed the car at the street's gates surrounded by emergency vehicles.

Large sections of the surrounding area were closed to the public as a significant police presence entered the area.

Sunak's office would not say whether he was home at the time of the incident, which came as many government workers were leaving their nearby offices for the day.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.