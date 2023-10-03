At least 20 dead near Venice when bus falls off elevated Italian street

ROME — A bus crashed near the Italian city of Venice after falling from an elevated street, killing at least 20 people and injuring others Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash happened in Mestre, a suburb of Venice.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X that the scene of the crash was “apocalyptic” and that he had already declared the “city’s mourning” for the “numerous victims” who were on the bus.

Firefighters work on the site of a bus accident on Tuesday in Mestre, near Venice, Italy. Marco Sabadin / AFP - Getty Images

According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre’s railway tracks, where it caught fire. Emergency crews were on the scene.

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her “deepest sorrow” after the crash.