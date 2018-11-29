Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Doha Madani and Alastair Jamieson

Video of a school student attacking and threatening to drown a younger boy from Syria has been viewed more than 11 million times after it went viral.

The incident happened Oct. 25 in Huddersfield, northern England, but came to light Tuesday after the video was circulated among social media users.

In the clip, a boy appears to puts his hand around the smaller victim's throat, pushes him to the ground and pours water into his mouth. “I’ll drown ya, you little b------. I’ll drown you!” the attacker is heard saying.

Exclusive: The upsetting story of the 15 year old Syrian refugee scared to go to school after suffering bullying since arriving in the UK. He and his father tell me it's been allowed to continue despite multiple complaints.https://t.co/R6p5FXo2J8 @itvnews — Ben Chapman (@BenChapmanITV) November 28, 2018

The victim, a 15-year-old Syrian who moved to Britain with his family through a United Nations program, told NBC's U.K. partner ITV News that he had been left "crying at night" by bullies.

"I felt I was going to be safe [in Britain but] none of that happened," said the boy, who cannot be identified because of his age.

Police said the incident had been investigated and “safeguarding measures” had been put in place for the victim and his family.

A 16-year-old, who also cannot be identified, was interviewed and will appear at a youth court “for an offense of assault … in due course,” West Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

Barry Sheerman, the local member of Parliament for Huddersfield, called the video "absolutely shocking."

A GoFundMe page set up by online well-wishers has already raised more than $160,000.