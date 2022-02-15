IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Video captures moment hundreds of birds fell from the sky and died in Mexico

The flock of yellow headed blackbirds were migrating south when they suddenly and simultaneously died above the northern city of Chihuahua.

Feb. 15, 202200:28
By David K. Li

A security camera captured the moment when scores of birds suddenly fell from the sky and died northern Mexico.

The video showed a flock of yellow headed blackbirds hitting the pavement en masse in Chihuahua, about 230 miles south of El Paso, Texas. Local media reports the incident happened last week.

While many of the birds who were headed south from Canada — where they had spent the winter — recovered from the fall and flew away, dozens of them were dead and did not move.

Local authorities could not immediately pinpoint a cause for the birds' sudden death.

But a veterinarian suspected the birds either inhaled toxic fumes from a heater or might have fallen victim to nearby power lines.

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.