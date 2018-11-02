Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Associated Press

A fight between a driver and a passenger who had missed her stop caused the bus to plunge off a high bridge into China's Yangtze River, police said Friday.

An eight-second surveillance video released by Chongqing city police shows the two arguing and grappling with each other in the moments before the bus suddenly veered across oncoming traffic and off the bridge Sunday morning.

A statement from Wanzhou district police said the 48-year-old female passenger asked the driver to pull over after she missed her stop, but he didn't. She walked up to the driver's seat and scolded him.

The driver turned his head back several times arguing. As the argument escalated, the statement said, the woman hit the driver on the head with her cellphone.

The driver took his right arm off the steering wheel and fought back. He grabbed her arm when she attacked him again, then hastily steered to the left, sending the bus out of control.

The Chongqing police also released dash cam video from a nearby car showing the bus colliding with an oncoming vehicle before smashing through a guardrail and falling into the Yangtze, a major river in southwestern China.

The Wanzhou police statement said the behavior of the driver and the passenger seriously endangered public safety and violated the law.

Rescuers lifted the wreck of the bus from the river Wednesday night. Thirteen bodies have been found and two remain missing, the official Xinhua News Agency said.