Video shows final moments before deadly Nepal plane crash

Harrowing video has emerged of the plane that crashed in Nepal over the weekend, showing passengers’ excitement turn to terror and offering a rare glimpse into a flight's final moments.

A pair of videos verified as authentic by NBC News, one filmed inside the cabin that was posted on Facebook and another shot from the ground, show the moments before Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed while minutes away from landing, killing at least 69 people.

Authorities said Monday that they had retrieved the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the wreckage. The recovery of the black boxes could offer crucial insight into what caused the crash of the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft Sunday.

The plane was bound for a 27-minute journey from the capital city of Kathmandu to the popular tourist destination of Pokhara — about 125 miles west near the Annapurna Mountain Range.

It was carrying 68 passengers on board, including six children, as well as four crew members. Five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one person each from Argentina, Ireland, Australia and France were among those aboard the flight, according to a statement by aviation officials.

Officials said they did not expect to find any survivors from those still missing. At least 41 bodies had been identified out of the 69 retrieved, Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.