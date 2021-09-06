Video shows moment 3-year-old found alive after spending 3 days in Australian bush

Police in Australia say they located a three-year-old boy alive and well after he went missing for three days in the bush on his parents' rural property in New South Wales.

Dramatic video posted to Twitter by the New South Wales Police shows the child apparently splashing in and drinking from a stream as rescue crews hover above.

According to a press release from the NSW Police, the child was reported missing on Friday after he disappeared from his parents' rural property in the Hunter region of New South Wales.

From Friday through Monday, authorities on trailbikes, canine officers, divers and air rescue units searched for the boy.

On midday Monday in Australia, the boy was found on a creek bank less than 500 meters from his home by an air search team.

The boy, identified as Anthony “AJ” Elfalak, was kneeling in the creek when a State Emergency Service officer reached him and placed a hand on the boy’s shoulder, SES Chief Inspector Simon Merrick said.

The officer “stated that he (AJ) turned towards him with a massive smile on his face that he will not forget,” Merrick said.

He was in good condition but was taken to a hospital for observation, ambulance officers said.

His father, Anthony Elfalak, said AJ had been bitten by ants, had diaper rash and suffered abrasions.