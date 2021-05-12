Violence between Israel and Hamas shows no sign of slowing

More rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel on Wednesday, and Israel's military said it was striking more targets as the violence that has so far killed at least 33 people continued, officials said.

Palestinian officials have said that at least 30 people have been killed, and Israeli emergency officials have said three have died.

The fighting between Hamas, a militant group that controls Gaza, and Israel has involved hundreds of rockets and airstrikes in the most intense exchange of fire since 2014.

Tor Wennesland, U.N. special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, on Tuesday called for an immediate end to the firing, tweeting: "We're escalating towards a full scale war."

On Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes flattened a residential building in Gaza, which was 13 stories tall. The Israel Defense Forces said it struck a multi-story building in the Rimal being used by Hamas and that it provided advance warning to civilians. No casualties have been reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Tuesday that "Hamas and Islamic Jihad will pay a heavy price for their aggressive acts" and said Israeli forces were in a "big operation" that would take time.

Ziyad Al-Nakhalah, secretary general of the Islamic Jihad movement, said his group "will continue this battle, and we promise our people that we will not retreat and will continue to resist, God willing."

Recent hostility centered on Jerusalem's Old City, which has some of the holiest sites for Islam, Judaism and Christianity. Unrest has been fueled by plans to evict Palestinian families from a neighborhood in east Jerusalem whose land is claimed by Jewish settlers.

Tensions escalated Friday and Monday as Israeli police used stun grenades and rubber bullets on Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the third holiest site of Islam and the holiest site of Judaism. Israeli officials said it was in response to rocks thrown at its forces and toward the Western Wall, where thousands of Jews had gathered to pray.

Firefighters and youths inspect destroyed buildings after it was hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, early Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Adel Hana / AP

Hamas fired rockets Monday after hundreds of Palestinians were hurt in earlier clashes with Israeli forces.

Israel's military said that hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza. It said Wednesday morning that it has conducted its largest strikes against "terror targets" since 2014, when there was a 50-day war, and that strikes were continuing.

Gaza's health ministry has said that 30 people have died, including 10 children and a woman, and more than 200 others have been wounded.

Israeli emergency services have said three women were killed in a direct rocket hit, and around 30 others have been injured in rocket fire.

Israel's emergency agency Magen David Adom said a bus was hit in Holon, a city south of Tel Aviv, injuring seven people, including a 5-year-old.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres was "gravely concerned" about the escalating violence, his spokesman said in a statement.

"Israeli security forces must exercise maximum restraint and calibrate their use of force," the statement said. "The indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars towards Israeli population centres is unacceptable."

The booms of Israeli airstrikes and hisses of outgoing rocket fire could be heard in Gaza throughout the day, and large plumes of smoke from targeted buildings rose into the air. Israel resumed a policy of airstrikes aimed at killing wanted militants and began to take down entire buildings — a tactic that drew heavy international criticism in 2014.

In Israel, the nonstop barrages of rocket fire left long streaks of white smoke in their wake, while the explosions of anti-rocket interceptors boomed overhead. Air-raid sirens wailed throughout the day, sending panicked residents scurrying for cover.