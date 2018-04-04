Violence erupts in India as lowest caste protests Supreme Court order

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

NEW DELHI — Unrest took hold of several parts of northern and central India on Monday as thousands of Dalits, members of Hinduism's lowest caste, protested an order from the country's top court that they say dilutes legal safeguards put in place for their marginalized community.

Caste prejudice is endemic in Hindu-majority India, even though the constitution outlaws the practice and has made it a crime punishable by up to a year in prison.

Dalits burn a dead tree to block traffic during a nationwide strike in Ahmadabad, India, on Monday. Ajit Solanki / AP

The law also states that anyone accused of a caste-related crime can face immediate arrest. However, last month the Supreme Court ruled that in order to prevent misuse of the law, government officers accused of flouting it can be arrested only after their supervisors sign off on an inquiry.

Dalit groups say that the law is already poorly enforced, with abysmally low conviction rates, and that the top court's order dilutes it further. Several groups called for a nationwide protest on Monday demanding that the top court review its order.